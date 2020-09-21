Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom also congratulated Governor Obaseki and described his victory as a true reflection of the wishes of Edo people and not the machinations of some individuals and self-made gods.

In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, commended the dogged determination of Governor Obaseki to overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people popularly gave him.

The governor equally congratulated the people of Edo State, PDP and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who was the Chairman of PDP Campaign Team for the 2020 Edo Governorship election.

He said the INEC also deserves plaudits for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to pressure to thwart the will of the people.