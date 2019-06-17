Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a Chieftaincy Review Committee and vowed that his administration would not allow any form of assault on the traditional institution or its value.

The committee, chaired by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, Elepe of Epe, Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu, Aro of Egbaland, Chief Yinka Kufile, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Babatunde Oyeti and present Permanent Secretary, Lanre Osota, as members

Inaugurating the committee in Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday, the governor decried the unprecedented approval, appointment and upgrade of some chiefs and baales to coronet Obas, which generated reactions from the traditional institution and the public. He noted that the committee’s task is to address the alleged anomalies.

He said the committee should not be seen as an exercise to score cheap political points or witch-hunt anyone, but a token of the seriousness his administration will continue to ascribe to the traditional institution.

The committee, Abiodun said, should look into whether the appointment or promotion was in line with the extant laws of the state and due process, identify all the Obas and chiefs whose appointment or promotion fell within the review period as contained in the Ogun State House of Assembly Resolution No 017/2019, identify and address other issues that the committee may consider relevant to its assignment and also make appropriate recommendations to government.