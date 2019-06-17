Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated a Chieftaincy Review Committee and vowed that his administration would not allow any form of assault on or disparagement of traditional institutions.

The committee, chaired by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, Elepe of Epe, Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu, Aro of Egbaland, Chief Yinka Kufile, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Babatunde Oyeti and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lanre Osota as members.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the governor decried the unprecedented approval, appointment and upgrade of some chiefs and Baales to coronet Obas, which generated reactions from the traditional institution and members of the public, noting the committee was to address the alleged anomalies.

Abiodun stated that the committee should not be seen as an exercise to score cheap political points or witch hunt anyone, but a token of the seriousness his administration will continue to ascribe to the traditional institution.

The Committee, according to the governor, is to look into whether the appointment or promotion follow the extant laws of the state and due process, identify all the Obas and chiefs whose appointment or promotion fell within the review period as contained in the Ogun State House of Assembly Resolution No 017/2019, identify and address other issues that the committee may consider relevant to their assignment and also make appropriate recommendations to the government.

Abiodun disclosed that his administration would ensure that all chieftaincy matters follow due process and the extant laws, while also placing high premium on chieftaincy matters and looking into the welfare of the traditional institutions.

“It will be recalled that the last administration approved the appointments and upgrade of some chieftaincy at the tail end of its administration, notable among these appointments was the upgrade of some Baales to coronet Obas, which is unprecedented in the history of our traditional institution in the state.

“The setting up of this committee should not be seen as an exercise to score cheap political points or witch hunt anyone, but rather should be seen as a token of the seriousness our administration will continue to ascribe to the traditional institution.

“We will not only accord them the due respect but also ensure that their welfare is well taken care of, in addition, we will ensure that all chieftaincy matters follow due process and extant laws,” he said.

In his response Committee Chairman Oba Kehinde Olugbenle assured that the committee would do a thorough job by being fair and just.

He applauded the governor for taking a bold step to right the wrongs of the past by setting up the committee, noting traditional institutions must not be allowed to be bastardized.