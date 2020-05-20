Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has canvassed a peaceful and rancour-free process ahead of the selection and enthronement of a new Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who gave the admonition on Wednesday at a meeting with kingmakers, the ruling house and contestants for the vacant stool, said government is interested in ensuring that peace reigns before, during and after the process.

Egbeyemi advised the kingmakers to be transparent and maintain their integrity in selecting a new Oba for the town stressing that Iyin Ekiti has only one ruling house with all eligible princes free to contest.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the throne became vacant following the transition of the last Oluyin, Oba John Ademola Ajakaye, who joined his ancestors on 20th September, 2019 after reigning for 13 years.

Seven contestants who have signified interest to become the next Oluyin are: Prince Adeniyi Ajakaye, Prof. Tunde Falodun, Prince Rotimi Owolabi, Dr. Babatunde Akinrinade, Prince Sunday Owolabi, Prince Rotimi Omoya and Prince Taiwo Omoya.

The Deputy Governor urged the kingmakers and the warrant chiefs to strictly adhere to the Chiefs Law in performing the duties in choosing a new monarch from the candidates jostling for the stool.

Egbeyemi maintained that the state government is not interested in any of the contestants and will not support or take sides with any of them.

The state’s number two citizen pleaded with the kingmakers to be guided by the fear of God in arriving at their choice for the vacant stool.

He said: “The government will not select for you people and the government will not disqualify any prince.

“It is the duty of the kingmakers to select and present their choice candidate to the government in a transparent manner while the Chiefs Law should be strictly followed.”

Stakeholders include, the Odofinyin, Chief Ayodeji Esan and the Saribi, Chief George Ojo, pledged their commitment to a peaceful selection process in the interest of the town.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Mr. Shina Ogunleye who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr. Tola Ogundana, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Tade Aluko and the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeniyi Familoni.