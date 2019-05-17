Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, has rescinded his resignation from office. Ojuko made this known on Friday during a chat with newsmen in his office at Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The commissioner had on Wednesday announced his resignation from Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s cabinet over what he termed “a directive of the governor on the issue of Obaship in some Awori communities in Ota State constituency.” According to Ojuko, who hails from Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, the directive of the governor on the installation of some monarchs in his constituency ran against his conscience, the wish and yearnings of the Awori people that he represents in the governor’s cabinet. But speaking with newsmen, he said the governor rejected his letter of resignation and disclosed that the issues which led to his resignation were being looked into. He described the resignation letter as a “love letter between two lovers,” noting that the love and loyalty which exist between him and the governor, had made him to return to his desk and remain a commissioner till May 29. “I wish to inform you of the development surrounding my earlier resignation. The letter was a love letter between two lovers; I love my governor and my governor loves me. The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has rejected my letter of resignation which was circulated by the media. “In view of this development, I am back at my desk and I wish to place it on record that the issues surrounding my earlier resignation are being looked into. “Let me also say that the contents of the letter were being misrepresented, while I appreciate my good people of Ota State constituency for their understanding. ‘I remain the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs till the end of this administration,” Ojuko stated. Reply Forward