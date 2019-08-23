Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Adesoji Oladepo, has warned against violent activities by some individuals in Edunabon town, following his appointment as the Salu of Edunabon Akinrinsa II.

The monarch, who gave the warning in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday, said if the violent activities continued, he would institute a legal action against those perceived to be fuelling the crisis.

Obaship tussle has been rocking Edunabon community since the demise of the immediate past monarch, Oba Omoloye Ayelade Agunbiade who reigned for 24 years.

Oba Oladepo declared that he remained the authentic Salu of Edunabon, insisting that the stool was no longer vacant after government had endorsed his candidacy on November 26, 2018 and subsequently issued him a letter of appointment on November 28.

He alleged that one of the contenders of the stool had been parading himself as the king and spearheading violence in the town.

He accused him of instigating hoodlums to set the palace ablaze and maimed many people in the process.

Oladepo declared that in view of the pronouncement of the state government and the judgement by the state High Court in May, he remained the bonafide monarch of the town.

He also accused a set of kingmakers of conspiring to frustrate the process that led to his emergence as the new Salu of Edunabon and sabotage the efforts of other kingmakers whom, he said, followed due process that led to his emergence as the king.

The monarch, therefore, urged anybody bent on engaging in any tussle with his appointment to desist from fomenting trouble and abstain from any action capable of tarnishing the image of the town, as he would no longer condone any violence.