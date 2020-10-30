Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The obaship crisis rocking Alade-Idanre, a community in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State may have taken a dangerous dimension as the regent of the town, Temiloluwa Akinbola has been kidnapped.

The regent was reportedly kidnapped by unknown hoodlums alongside her mother, Mrs Adebola Akinbola.

Crisis had erupted shortly after the demise of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Akinbola as many indigenes were not comfortable with the emergence of the regent who succeeded him.

Family of the deceased monarch had petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, alleging the Owa of Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, of complicity in the crisis.

In the petition signed by Ola Dan Ola and dated October 26, the family alleged that Oba Aroloye was behind the attack on members of the family.

“Suprisingly, Owa of Idanre sat on the throne and watched as the suspects again beat up the regent and the Olori. It was at the palace that the Owa ordered that the regent vacate the throne so that one Chief Lisa of Alade be installed.

“The Idanre monarch also ordered that Alade regional market be opened contrary to custom and tradition of closing same upon the demise of Aladeokun of Alade.”

But in a statement, Owa of Idanre denied being responsible for the attack.

The monarch said he invited the regent to a meeting to discuss the controversy surrounding her father’s burial.

Oba Aroloye, however, faulted Akinbola’s emergence, saying it was against the tradition of Idanre to have a female regent after the transition of a traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, one of the three ruling houses in Ila-Orangun, headquarters of Ila Local Government Area of Osun State, Arutu has threatened legal action against any person who attributes the family with the looting of ancestral antiquities belonging to the ancient town.

The family, at a press conference addressed by its head, Prince Olayiwola Abimbola at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, yesterday, refuted age-long insinuation that the family was the same as Oboyunmoyar

Abimbola said the Arutu-Oluokun ruling house which has produced three Orangun of Ila, including the incumbent one, Oba Wahab Oyedotun Bibire is one of the families entitled to the throne of Orangun by virtue of the extant laws guiding the selection and appointment of the first class monarch.

Going down memory lane, Abimbola explained that Oba Ajiboye Oboyun who reigned between 1314 and 1353 AD was referred to as Oboyunmoyara because he allegedly buried some valuables belonging to the town.