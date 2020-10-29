Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The obaship crisis rocking Alade-Idanre, a community in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State may have taken a dangerous dimension as the regent of the town, Temiloluwa Akinbola has been kidnapped.

The regent was reportedly kidnapped by unknown hoodlums alongside her mother, Mrs Adebola Akinbola.

Crisis had erupted in the town shortly after the demise of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Akinbola as many indigenes were not comfortable with the emergence of the regent who succeeded him.

Already, the family of the deceased monarch had petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, alleging the Owa of Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye of complicity in the crisis rocking the town.

In the petition signed by Ola Dan Ola and dated 26th October, 2020, the family alleged Oba Aroloye of being behind the attack on the members of the family.

The petition reads in part “We were reliably informed that thugs invaded the palace and shot sporadically into the air, singing war songs and demanding for the whereabouts of our client, the Regent of Alade.

“It is part of our brief that the hoodlums maliciously damaged all vehicles packed within the premises of the palace. Windshield and glass windows of vehicles belonging to Olori Abiola Akinbola, her visitors and chiefs were smashed by the thugs

“We were also informed that our client was severely beaten, assaulted and her dignity was abused. The suspects dragged Her Majesty out of the toilet where she hid and forced her on a motorcycle.

“Also assaulted and abused were all persons, inhabitants, family members and visitors who were at the palace of Aladeokun on that day. The suspects roughly abducted our client and took her and Olori Abiola to Owa of Idanre’s palace. At the palace, it became apparent that the thugs were carrying out the instructions given to them by Owa of Idanre.

“Suprisingly, Owa of Idanre sat on the throne and watched as the suspects again beat up the regent and the Olori. It was at the palace that the Owa ordered that the Regent vacate the throne so that one Chief Lisa of Alade be installed.

“The Idanre monarch also ordered that Alade regional market be opened contrary to custom and tradition of closing same upon the demise of Aladeokun of Alade.”

But in a statement from the media office of the Owa of Idanre, the monarch denied being responsible for the attack.

The traditional ruler said he invited the regent to a meeting to discuss the controversy surrounding her father’s burial.

Oba Aroloye however faulted Akinbola’s emergence, saying it is against the tradition of Idanre to have a female regent after the transition of a traditional ruler.