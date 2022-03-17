From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Publisher of Hallmark Newspapers, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a man who lived a patriotic life, contributing to the growth of the nation and welfare of citizens, setting up legacies like the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), which organises the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins the Obasi family, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) in mourning the loss.

The president also commiserated with friends and professional colleagues, especially members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) over the sad loss of the veteran journalist and administrator, who served as Commissioner of Information in Abia State.

President Buhari prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort all those who mourn him.