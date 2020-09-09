Free agent and former Super Eagles forward, Chinedu Obasi has revealed he is currently studying offers from clubs in Sweden and Norway.

The 34-year-old Obasi is at present training with Austrian Bundesliga club, Altach.

Earlier this year, he trained with former club, Hoffenheim, in Germany, but was not offered a deal.

In November, Swedish club, AIK Solna, did not renew their contract with the forward, who has previously played in Germany, England, China as well as Norway.

“I train with a new club. I just came here to see how things are here. We’ll see. I weigh different possibilities against each other, you could say,” Obasi told Fotbolldirekt.se

“There have been bids from Norway and from Sweden. But it is always difficult for me to come back to Scandinavia when it is not AIK.

“I do not know, we will see, but right now … one reason is also that there are many who play on artificial turf and I have always had problems with it. We will see.”