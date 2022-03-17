By Sunday Ani

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State have described as shocking the death of the publisher of Business Hallmark Newspapers, Prince Emeka Obasi yesterday.

Obasi reportedly died on March 15, 2022 at a Lagos hospital according to his family. He was 58.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In a condolence letter signed by the NPAN’s President, Kabiru Yusuf, the Association said it received with great shock the news of Prince Obasi’s death at an unripe age of 58

Part of the statement read; “It is with great shock that we received the news today of the death of our brother, friend, colleague and your better half, Prince Emeka Obasi. His passage is more shocking, coming at an unripe age of 58

“A quintessential journalist and media guru, Prince Obasi, until his death, was a member of our esteemed Association as the Publisher of Business Hallmark Newspapers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Though Prince Obasi died in his prime, we are consoled by the enviable legacies he left within and outside our esteemed industry and the nation at large.”

In a statement by his media adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodimma said Prince Emeka Obasi was a thorough-bred media practitioner who devoted his time, energy, intellect and resources for the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He recalled that early in life Prince Obasi took to journalism practice and was to found Hallmark group of newspapers and later the National Mirror newspaper when he rested the Hallmark.

He said Prince Obasi’s love for the media continued and drove him to repackage the old Hallmark as Business Hallmark after he sold the National Mirror.