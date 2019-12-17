The Obazu Autonomous Community, Mbieri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, is bubbling at the moment, following the serve-off of the second edition of the Marvico Group of Companies annual Badminton Championship which began at the weekend, with over 80 players in attendance.

The event will run from December 15-30.

The competition, which holds at the badminton courts, will be in both the singles and doubles events.

Sponsor of the championship, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Marvico Group of companies, Chief Nnamdi Iroegbu, made the disclosure in Lagos at the weekend.

He said his vision and desire of getting the youths of Obazu gainfully engaged in not only sports, but also other human endeavour, informed his sponsorship of the championship for the second time.

“It has always been my vision, desire, zeal and dream to see the youths of Obazu excel in life. That is why I am doing all these no matter what it costs.”

He also revealed that handsome cash awards have been set-aside for winners as well as consolation prizes for other categories.

Chief Iroegbu gave thanks to Eze Francis E Ajunwa, the traditional ruler of Obazu Autonomous Community, for not only believing in him, but, also, mobilising Obazu youths for the programme.

He also gave Kudos to the town planner, Iheanyi Abaekwume, the president of Obazu Town Union, for ensuring that the championship goes on well as planned.