By Paul Erewuba

The Otunba Babalola Babatunde (OBB) annual Wheelchair Basketball championship ended in Lagos over the weekend with Oyo State Wheelchair Basketball team emerging champions.

The enterprising Oyo side defeated their Lagos State counterparts 43 – 18 to cart home the coveted trophy, while Edo beat Delta 30 – 02 to win third place.

Speaking after the event, sponsor of the tournament, Otunba Babalola Babatunde said in an interview with Sunday Sun that he craves to make the next edition a national championship, adding that his passion for the sport is what is propelling him.

Babalola, who also gave the players cash gifts, stated that he would not relent in his effort to make the sport number one in Nigeria.

“I have a passion for basketball and when I see players doing well it makes me happy. Next year, the championship will be a national one. I urge any state that has a wheelchair basketball team to apply and be a part of it. This tourney has come to stay and I am ready to sponsor it to a greater level.