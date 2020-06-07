Popular fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of real estate development company, G-Text Homes.

Speaking at a media briefing to unveil Obesere as ambassador, Mr. Stephen Akintayo, Managing Director of G-Text Homes said the company took the decision as part of activities to celebrate its 12th anniversary.

According to Akintayo, Obesere has been consistent with his brand of fuji music, which appeals to both the young and the old. He further noted that his company has been involved in lots of international engagements and they are ready to work with Obesere, who has lots of fans among Nigerians in the Diaspora looking at investing in properties at home.

“Most Nigerians in the Diaspora can easily relate with Obesere and his music. G-Text brand intends to align with the musician’s influence so as to attract most of them to look at us and build confidence to associate with us,” Akintayo said.

On his part, Obesere said the G-Text brand aligns with his purpose and belief thus he is proud to be associated with the company.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of its 12th anniversary, G-Text decided to give back to the society by supporting some start-ups in the country. The real estate firm organised an SME challenge, which pitched over 100 young entrepreneurs to battle for N1 million grant. At the end of the challenge, three entrepreneurs were declared winner. They included Ameena Adenekan of Ofada Hub, Elizabeth Oladepo of 07 Foods, and Chioma Ukpabi of Khadsole Designs. All the three went home with cheques.