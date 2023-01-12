From Okwe Obi, Abuja

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to obey court rulings by replacing names of some of its disqualified candidates, ahead of the 2023 poll.

Its National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the party had reasons to take INEC to court over disagreements on the issue of uploading and submission of names of some of its candidates.

He said: “Our party, NNPP particularly has benefitted immensely from the sound judgments of the Federal High Court and Appellate Court which were delivered with dispatch in spite of the court’s over cases of four candidates

“We also wish to use this medium to most especially appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the able leadership of amiable Patriotic Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for its sense of responsibility to the promotion of rule of law and commitment to conducting the most credible election in 2023.

“In the same spirit, we most humbly urge the Commission to urgently comply with the Court orders expeditiously delivered by the courts so as to further build up confidence of the Political parties and general public in the Commission’s unflinching and unwavering commitment to conducting free, fair and credible election in the 2023 General Election.

“We appreciate the enormity of the assignments before INEC, we however believe the Commission should continue to implement Court rulings, the better for our Country.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure Prof. Mahmood Yakubu of our confidence in him and his Commission to deliver a sound election that will stand the test of time. We therefore pledge our unflinching support for him and INEC.”