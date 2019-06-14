Nigerian high commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abisoye has enjoined the new executive committee of the Association of Nigerian Women to mobilise members living in Ghana to obey domestic laws.

He gave the advice while receiving the executive, led by the president, Madam Beauty Amaebinye, who paid him a courtesy visit recently at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

While congratulating the executives, Abikoye urged them to also encourage their members to visit home regularly to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

The high commissioner also admonished the executive members to be open and transparent in discharging their duties.

While urging them to give back to the community, the envoy advised them to visit other multinational companies largely owned by Nigerians to support their programmes.

Abikoye assured them of the high commission’s readiness to support their activities.

Earlier, the president of the association, Madam Beauty Amaebinye, commended the high commissioner for the passion exhibited towards the welfare of Nigerians living in Ghana, especially women.

She used the occasion to formally invite the ambassador to the inauguration/fundraising ceremony billed for July 27 at the Kwame Nkrumah Gardens, Accra.