Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) has warned that customers, who are not ready to comply with precautionary measures on prevention of the spread of coronavirus, to stay away from Nnewi markets, or be ready to face the consequences.

ASMATA Vice Chairman, Obinna Okechukwu, gave the warning in a chat with Daily Sun in Nnewi, yesterday.

Okechukwu, who is also the chairman of the New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA), Nnewi, said task force put in place to enforce the COVID-19 directive would not spare anyone flouting the order; adding that being a deadly virus, it must be fought by everybody, so that the state and Nigeria in general, would be free from the pandemic.

“We are lucky that we don’t have much COVID-19 positive cases in Anambra. The grace of God is at work. The state government, under Governor Willie Obiano, is also not leaving any stone unturned in the fight against the pandemic.

“Be that as it may, we all have roles to play in the current fight against COVID-19, by complying with the World Health Organisation, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Federal Government directives to put on nose masks, wash hands regularly with sanitizer and by maintaining social distancing,” Okechukwu said.

The market leader commended Governor Obiano for his pro-active stance against the pandemic, and further appealed to traders and customers in all markets in the state to cooperate with task forces put in place to enforce the directive on COVID-19.