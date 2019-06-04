Oxford Business Group (OBG) has promoted Elise Postigo to the position of Regional Director for Sub Saharan Africa. In her new role, Postigo will oversee a broad range of projects in the many markets that OBG covers across the region.

A longstanding member of OBG’s team, Postigo has built up a wealth of experience in emerging markets across the globe since joining the firm in 2010. In recent years, she has led the Group’s regional business development and project roll-out in Africa, setting up research and sales teams in Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Djibouti.

Postigo holds an MBA, a Bachelor’s degree in Business and has also completed the INSEAD Executive Management Acceleration Program in France. She holds both Peruvian and French citizenship.

Marc-André de Blois, Director of PR and Video Content, said Postigo had acquired an in-depth understanding of the African nations during her time with OBG, together with their hopes for both individual and intra-regional economic expansion.

“Elise’s knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm have been instrumental in helping the company extend its reach across the continent at a time when the region’s growth story is a global talking point,” he said. “I’m delighted that we will be benefiting from her insight into both the more established and nascent markets in this important and fast-developing part of the world.”

Postigo said she was thrilled to be broadening her role with OBG and supporting the firm’s work across the continent at a critical stage in its development.

“All eyes are on Africa as the African Continental Free Trade Area nears completion and the region’s huge infrastructure drive gains pace,” she said.