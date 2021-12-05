A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, Mr. Nze U. Nze has described former Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, as a “true, tried and tasted change agent.”

Nze made te observation while speaking yesterday at university during the public presentation of his award winning book titled: “Okuko Sakata Usa Nkata Ekpudo Ya.”

Nze, who recalled the N1 million which Obi gave to all the first class graduates, numbering over 500, of which he was a beneficiary, said the grant helped many of them to realize their dreams of furthering their education.

His words: “I can assure you that many of us are teaching in different higher institutions across the country and some gainfully employed by good organizations and corporate bodies. We are all fulfilled.”

Commending what he called Obi’s sense of propriety, he said: “You did not give money to individuals, but as the governor, everybody now appreciates the fact that you used the resources of the state to work for the state and to build the human resources.”

Speaking at the event, Obi recalled how he visited a hospital and was greeted by a nurse who happily introduced herself as a former student of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, when Obi was massively supporting the upgrade of the institution, which enabled its School of Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology and Midwifery to gain accreditation. “Likewise,” Obi continued, “one medical doctor I met recently also said he was able to graduate from Chukwuemeka-Odumegwu University after my administration secured accreditation of the university’s teaching hospital.”

Obi said that the two encounters as well as the book presentation by a lecturer who benefitted from the state’s recognition of their achievements were what give him joy and fulfilment, and not attending birthday or related epicurean parties, where people display their limited perspective of life by displaying affluence.

