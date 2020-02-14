A large crowd has arrived the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu waiting for the arrival of the bodies of Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu. The bodies left the mortuary at about 10am and were taken to the headquarters of Umuahia North council.

The bodies were being awaited at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Afaraukwu for commendation service.

The PDP vice presidential candidate in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Enyinnya Abaribe are already in the church.

Some of the mourners including Uchenna Madu who spoke to our correspond said they came to the parents of one of their own to pay them their last respect.

Some of the mourners said they came to Afaraukwu since Wednesday.

Banks in Umuahia were closed for business as well as shops in Afaraukwu. Schools in the area were also closed perhaps for the fear of the unknown.