From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has accepted the resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe as Director General of his campaign organisation, saying it is a decision which he respects.

In a letter addressed to Okupe, yesterday, Obi expressed hope that the country’s legal system would eventually afford him the opportunity to clear his name.

He said Okupe’s commitment and dedication had been part of the driving force of his movement which has endeared millions of youths to the party.

Okupe, stepped aside from his position following a Federal High Court ruling which convicted him of receiving more than N200 million in cash from former National Security Advisor (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Okupe in a letter to Obi, however, assured he would remain with him and the presidential campaign till he emerged victorious.

In his letter to Okupe, yesterday, Obi said: “My dear elder brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear. It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”