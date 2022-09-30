From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) has launched a new website ahead commencement of the campaigns activities ahead 2023 general elections.

LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, announced the website in his verified twitter account.

He said in the tweet: “I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation: obidatticampaign.com. Enjoy the Navigation.”

Election campaign officially commenced on Wednesday, September 28th, 2023, as recommended in the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).