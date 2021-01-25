From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described his successor, Chief Willie Obiano, as a failure, rating his about seven-year-old reign in the state as terribly bad.

The ex-governor in a memo to the next governor of the state tagged ‘Memo to the In-Coming Governor on Anambra North’ said he was heartbroken that Obiano wasted financial resources meant for important and strategic projects on frivolities.

Obi, in the memo by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, said: “One of the disappointments in Anambra State is that other strategic roads Obi started across the state have all been abandoned. Among the most painful are the Amansea-Ndiukwuenu road; Ogbaru-Atani-Osamalla-Ogwuikpele road (of which Obi achieved 32 kilometres of about 60 kilometres before leaving office); Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Okpeze-Amaetiti-Awgbu road and bridge Phase 1; and Mmiata-Nzam road. Despite a press release that incumbent Governor Obiano had completed all the roads inherited from Obi, they are still as Obi handed them over to his successor.

“The Amawbia-Amansea Dual Carriageway is another painful illustration of the gross neglect of roads in Anambra State. Obi recognised that that stretch of road put the state capital in bad light, and he did everything possible to secure written permission from the federal government for the state to do that road and be reimbursed.

“He would have completed it before leaving office, but for the lateness in securing federal approval. However, he left the funds for its completion, only for his successor to use the money to construct three of the most appalling flyovers in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Before he left office, the bridge segment remained just the provision of sidewalks, and that is the state of the facility today.”

On the Ugbene road, Obi said he had done the drainages and earthwork completed, remaining the asphalting; only for the road project to be abandoned till today.

“May I, therefore, request any person that takes over as the next governor of Anambra State to have this all-important road in his/her agenda. In fact, it should be one of the criteria to secure my personal support. It should be among the first set, if not the first road anyone interested in the sustainable development of the State should complete. There is also a link from Ebenebe to Enugu State,” Obi said.

Responding, Governor Obiano, through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said that the government was making concerted efforts to develop the state. He assured that every ongoing road project would be completed before he leaves office.