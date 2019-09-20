Former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has urged wealthy Nigerians to support educational projects, rather than spending lavishly on burials and naming ceremonies.

Obi gave the charge, yesterday, during his visit to Rev. Fr. Ekwu Memorial Secondary School, Owerre Ezukala, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he charged the students to take their studies seriously, as education holds the key to the future.

He said the visit was in fulfilment of his promise to return and evaluate the progress of the school, which he said he last visited about three years ago when the school was inaugurated.

He presented a cheque of N1million to the school to boost infrastructure for students and teachers.

Senior prefect of the school, Miss Ajegbo Prisca, thanked Obi for the support and described him as the greatest source of inspiration to school children in the state.

Obi was received by the manager of the school, Rev. Fr. Felix Anajekwu, Rev. Fr. Joachim Ezeani, and Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna.