Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi has called on Islamic faithful to use the holy period of Ramadan to offer special prayers for Nigeria currently facing challenges at many fronts.

Obi, in a statement by his media office, urged Muslims to understand the difficult times facing Nigeria and thus, intercede fervently for the nation. He explained that among many challenges facing the nation, growing insecurity and insurgency, ethnic tension, high level of corruption and abuse of office all need divine intervention.

“I enjoin our Muslim brethren to leverage on the blessings of the Ramadan period and present the nation to Almighty Allah. The many battles confronting the nation will end with divine intervention and hard work”, Obi stated.