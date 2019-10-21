Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, will chair and deliver the keynote as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum holds its 2019 edition of theinternally generated revenue (IGR) summit in Abuja.

A statement by the organising committee signed by Mr. Patrick Okon, said the summit holds October 30-31, at the BON Hotel Stratton, (formerly Protea Hotel),Asokoro, Abuja.

The theme is: “The Imperatives of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy.”

It will feature key resource persons and finance experts with tested knowledge and transfer experience drawn from the IGR/Finance Sector. They will deliver thought-provoking papers and case studies to address and proffer enduring and sustainable solutions, aside crafting fresh ideas for the development, generation and effective application of digital formats to improve internally-generated revenue strategies and platforms in the states and local government areas in a recessed economy.

Participants will be drawn from commissioners of finance, trade/investments, budget/economic planning, tourism and local governments/chieftaincy affairs; national/state Assembly committee chairmen on local governments whose input will generally provide statutory and parliamentary backing for the major determinants and considerations on IGR resources; SSAs on trade/investments, economy, finance and revenue generation; LGA chairmen/ secretaries and heads of state boards of internally-generated revenue and senior executives engaged in the development and management of rural economy amongst others.

It will also be attended by Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Seriake Dickson and National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Several other speakers, faculty members and renowned IGR/Finance Experts and Consultants drawn from related agencies have been penciled down for the different sessions.

The event is managed by Messrs Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, an integrated marketing communications company.