From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has expressed his condolence to popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke over the tragic demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State on Monday.

Davido and Fiancée Chioma were said to have travelled to Ibadan and left the child in the care of a minder.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Obi wrote: “I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family – PO.”