Ex-international and host of The Sports Parliament, a popular TV show on NTA, Segun Odegbami, has praised the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, for his continued commitment to the welfare of ex-Rangers

Speaking at the Sports Parliament, Odegbami said Obi was the only governor who took care of the elderly ex-footballers and continued to do so even after leaving office. He appreciated Obi for such uncommon kindness and urged him to continue spreading the love.

Speaking on the programme, Obi said it was his personal resolve to always appreciate those who had contributed to a better society in different fields of endeavour, especially the elderly ones. Obi said ex-Rangers footballers made Nigerians proud and contributed greatly to sports development in the country.

Celebrating ‘Chairman’ Chukwu, Obi described his 70th birthday anniversary as an opportunity to tell his stories of success and patriotism in the field of sports. Obi recalled how Chukwu, alongside other youngsters, like Dominic Ezeani, were selected into the football academy from National Grammar School, Nike.