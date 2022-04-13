Elder statesman and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, is competent and capable to serve Nigeria at the highest level.

George stated this when Obi visited stakeholders and executives of PDP Lagos State in furtherance to his presidential aspiration.

He said Obi had the integrity, sound character and was tested and proven competent in the corporate and public sectors and should be given the chance to salvage Nigeria from further failure.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I knew Peter Obi even before he became governor. He has a firm background of entrepreneurship, expert knowledge of finance and economy, and sound record of public service, considering what he did in Anambra State. Nigeria definitely needs a capable leader like Peter Obi to rescue it from the myriad of challenges it is contending with. I urge Nigerians to support him and give him the chance to fix our nation.”

In his reaction, Obi pledged he would continue to contribute to building a better nation for all. He lamented the astronomically high level of insecurity in the nation. He urged Nigerians to make the right decisions in 2023 to avoid losing the country to criminal elements, bent on overrunning the entire country.