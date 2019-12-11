The vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on the Maersk boss, Mr. Gildas Tohouo, and the stabbing to death of his wife, Bernadett Kurucz. Obi was speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday during the public presentation of “The Big Interviews”, a book written by the immediate past Managing Director of The Sun newspapers, Mr. Eric Osagie, at the Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

Obi said such an attack, besides diminishing our common humanity, was retrogressive to the country because of negative signals to investors that they were not safe in the country.

Obi, who encouraged security agencies to make sure all those indicted in the attack are dealt with according to the law, thanked the Lagos State police commissioner for his assurances of safety to residents of Lagos.

Obi also took the opportunity to commend Osagie on his book. He advised young journalists to see the likes of Osagie as role models.

“The tenacity, hard work and resilience that saw him reach the peak of the career are stimulating example that young ones can understudy,” Obi submitted.