From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council has condemned attacks on Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his team in Katsina on Monday.

According to a statement signed by the Media Head of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Peter Obi and his team where attacked by by hoodlums with heavy stones on their way to the Airport, causing substantial damage to the vehicle they rode in.

Another set of thugs were also said to have thrown stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of the party’s official stage crew.

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate polititicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out enmasse to support our campaign yesterday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences.” The statement said.