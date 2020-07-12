The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Madam Janet Kukah, the mother of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah.

In a condolence message made available to journalists, Obi commiserated with Bishop Kukah over the loss of his mother, praying God to accept her soul.

“We place our faith and hope in the resurrection of the saints as we pray God to grant your dear mother eternal rest in paradise”, Obi said in his condolence message.