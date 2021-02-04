Former Anambra Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has condoled with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over his father, Arthur Okorie Uzoma’s death, on Thursday, January 28.

In a condolence message from his media office, Obi described Pa Okowa as a an elder statesman who desired peaceful living and unity in the society. Obi said his death was a great loss to the people of Delta and to Nigeria in general.

“My dear friend and brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on behalf of my family, I commiserate with you over the death of your dear father. Death is a painful experience, but one cannot question the will of the Almighty,” Obi said.

He extended his condolence to the people of Delta State who felt the immediate impact of Pa Okowa’s fatherhood and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, while praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest in heaven.

Until his death, Pa Okorie Okowa was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero and a native of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.