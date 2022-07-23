Businessman and entertainment mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has urged stakeholders in the built industry to patronise Axion Products, even as it unveiled him as the new face of Axion Products ranging from Axion Tuffcrete Cement Powder, Axion Liquid Polymer, Solid Base Stabiliser and Bitumen Booster among other innovative products that have proven to be dependable and environmentally friendly.

In a well attended ceremony in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of Axion Africa Limited, Mr Okey Ezeh stated that the product launch and the unveiling of Obi Cubana was a testament to the quality products it has been churning out to stakeholders in the built industry for the past 12 years.

The invited guests and the media were treated to a demonstration of the solidity that can be achieved with the use of Axion Products in block moulding, and the dual advantage of using Axion product technology in plaster-screeding at the same time at a very reduced cost of N500 per square meter.

The management of Axion added that its products guarantees a completely dry wall without dampness, anti-fungi and others.

“In road construction, Axion products enhances bitumen in asphalt to withstand any temperature thereby, prevent cracking and melting of bitumen.

In soil compaction, it makes the base soil rigid and hard thereby, no any failure of the soil base. The most critical area in road construction.

Obi Cubana and Dele Momodu urged Nigerians to patronise Axion Products for enhanced local materials to achieve premium quality. He added that the virgin estate, Casa Cubana and New Dawn where the launch took place are going to use all the products for the construction as a way of providing values for its potential customers across the country.