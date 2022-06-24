Godfather of nightclubbing and chairman of the Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has expressed his satisfaction with the duo of Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo and his partner, Papi Chulo alias Papi Gustavo who run Gustavo By Cubana in Enugu.

Obi gave kudos to the duo when they made the announcement of the renewal of their ambassadorial deals with both Remy Martin Nigeria and Glenfiddich Nigeria on their separate Instagram pages.

In two separate posts, Dubby Gustavo said, “I am so happy to announce to you guys that we have renewed our smooth juicy business contract with RemyMartin Nigeria ❤️as Brand influencers. We are happy to continue this business relationship. Make we dey jolly dey go with a cognac with class @remymartinng #remymartinng #influencers #kingsoftheeast #Cognac #cubanagroup #Gustavo” Dubby Gustavo gleefully writes on his Instagram page.

On the Glenfiddich deal, he writes, “We are also super delighted to announce the renewal of our fat contract with the best single malt whisky in the world as brand ambassadors. Partnership wey dey sweet na der we die put. Abeg anywhere u see @papi__gustavo bill am o. #glenfiddich_ng #GlenfiddichNigeria #glenfiddich #Grace #Wethebest #kingsoftheeast .

To which Obi Cubana reacted “King Dubby” and “My men”

Papi Gustavo posted on his own page, Big shoutout to @remymartinng for trusting in us to keep delivering top notch. #RemyMartinAmbassador #Influencer #Promotions #cognac #RemyMartin. And this was not lost on the Chairman too.

He reacted, “Ndi”.

However, the duo are celebrating the new milestone with their chairman tonight to commemorate the endorsement deal renewal at the club.

Dubby Gustavo let the cat out of the bag, saying, “Tonight we celebrate @gustavocubana_enugu with the King of night life Global @obi_cubana coming through. It can only be God. Today is a day of joy , renewing my juicy contract with the King of single malt whisky @glenfiddich_ng and @remymartinng.”