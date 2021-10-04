Top Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Obi Cubana, has been spotted at Stanford Bridge in London, cheering Chelsea football club to victory against Southampton in company of prime London buying agent, Yemi Edun and Top Football Association licensed agent and international brand expert, Drew Uyi.

The name Obi Cubana resonates in a positive way globally given all the giant strides that the Anambra born entrepreneur and socialite has achieved in the global scene.

Obi Cubana is synonymous to all things grand, beautiful, laudable, remarkable lavish, opulence and excellence.

And all these elements were on display when Obi Cubana, Yemi Edun, Drew Uyi and the others stormed Stanford Bridge on Saturday, October 2 for Chelsea clash with Southampton.

Top on the fiends list with Obi Cubana was London based Yemi Edun, an award winning prime London buying agent and financial consultant. Edun is a strong football enthusiast, who has gone around the globe to watch top football matches. He watched last season’s UEFA Champions League and his visibility and high connect are of legendary proportions.

Yemi Edun, who has a rich network of friends and business associates cut across various continents and sectors, is also a celebrated speaker and history enthusiast.

In fact, Yemi Edun, an unrepentant Chelsea fan, was the initiator in chief of the trip by Obi Cubana, Drew Uyi and the other on the entourage to Stanford Bridge for the game over the weekend. The box where all these celebrities sat belongs to Yemi Edun, a platinum card carrying Chelsea fan.

Yemi Edun is genuinely committed to football and it’s development and he keeps playing his part for the good of the game.

Also on the high entourage of Obi Cubans were the Chairman of Dimalor Group, Obi Alorj and the Founder and Managing Director of Sheperds Group, Oludare Adeyemi .

Obi Cubana, who has an eye-popping 1.9 million strong-army followers on social media platform instagram, was also spotted having a nice chat with Chelsea player, Calun Hudson-Odoi after the interesting match and in his post-game comment on his verified instagram account,

the Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu, aka God’s favourite son, wrote, “we had fun, nice game guys”, and he tagged his friends and associates, comprsing Drew Uyi, Yemi Edun, Calun Hudson-Odoi, Obi Alorj and Oludare Adefemi. The post has 81, 233 likes and 1, 471 likes as of the time of filing this report.

The nightlife boss wrote: “Ok, lemme confessed! I was a staunch Chelsea fan before before! I think I’m back home! @peterpsquare are you there???”

