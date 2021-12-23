From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The presence of popular show biz entertainer,Obinna Egbu fondly known as Obi Cubana ,former governors Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha yesterday ignited Eziama-Obire venue of the funeral ceremony of Chief Uche Nwosu,former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) as they stormed the place in grand style.

Okorocha was the first to arrive the venue with his wife and teaming supporters in a coaster bus. His entrance erupted the place as the crowd went into wild jubilation, calling out his name.

Moments later,Obi Cubana spotted in his usual white atire caused a scene as so many people who have not seen him before stumble on each other to catch a glimpse of him and shouted his name several times in anticipation of a naira rain.

Ihedioha however sealed the funfair when he entered the ocassion in company of some other Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) stalwarts.

Earlier during the special church service at St Peters Anglican Church,Eziama Obire, Okorocha had regretted the level of insecurity in the State just as he urged the youths this time to refrain from violence during the next election and rather vote a candidate of their choice.

Also,son of the late woman,Chief Uche Nwosu,former governorship aspirant of the Action Alliance (AA) while appreciating those that graced the ocassion said his mother would always be remebered for her selfless service in their community.