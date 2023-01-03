From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Wife of the Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi has said that the ObiDatti administration will improve the National health Insurance to ensure that 133 million of the poorest Nigerians are covered including pregnant women and people living with disabilities.

She also assured of increased access to finance and quality healthcare for women if her Husband, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Mr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed are given a chance to to rule nation in 2023.

Mrs Obi spoke Wednesday, at a Town Hall Meeting organized for women in Abuja.

According to her, “As I mentioned earlier, women are disproportionately affected by inadequate healthcare in Nigeria. In the New Nigeria under the ObiDatt administration, there will be an increase in National health Insurance to ensure that 133 million of the poorest Nigerians are covered including pregnant women and people living with disabilities.

“Women make up 49% of the Nigerian population, and by June this year women and youth already made up over 75% of the registered voters in Nigeria. Why then should we suffer in silence? This is why we are making this call to women, you can and must empower the nation to birth a new Nigeria. When things go bad, women are the ones that suffer the most. I therefore encourage you to look at what the candidates have to offer you as women. Look at their track record and then vote accordingly. From access to finance, to healthcare, and also economic empowerment and inclusive government. The ObiDatti policies show women that a new Nigeria where women take their rightful place is possible.

“In finance, even though it is women that are the primary caregivers in Nigeria, many women from petty trading, to farming to small businesses to increasingly aspiring to bigger corporations, hustle to ensure their families are well catered for, it is no secret that women suffer disproportionately from lack of access to finance. There is a lack of access to credit in the formal sector to 98% of women, yet when you compare those that borrow money with their male counterparts, they perform better, Men have a higher default rate. The Obi-Datti pact with women is that they will ensure increased access to finance for women. We know that more money in the hands of women, equates to a better life for our children. We are the ones that are raising the leaders of tomorrow. This is why we must step out and vote for ObiDatti ticket and vote for the labour party.

“In human capital development, many women have been rendered as economic consumers, because none has invested in developing their skills to enable them to be economically productive. The ObiDatti government has promised to invest in skills training in various fields to ensure that women have the opportunity to participate as active members of the labour workforce. These skills will increase the earning potential of women especially those in the rural areas, and afford them the dignity to make money for themselves, thus reducing the chances of those women being helpless victims in abusive relationships.

“With the Nigerian population made up of over 49% women, women have a higher literacy rate, with between 60% – 70% literacy rate among females, yet it is so disheartening to see that only 6% of the legislature is female. What happens when half of the population and more than half of the Population are not in the halls where decisions that affect their lives are made. The ObiDatti government is committed to ensuring that women and youth will be represented in government by law. Not a token sprinkling of women.

Mrs Obi therefore, urged the women to seize the 2023 election an opportunity to birth the Nigeria that they truly desire by voting in the right people.

“The time for complaining is over. God has presented us with a unique opportunity and we must do our part as women, mothers of the nation, to truly birth the Nigeria we want to see. Do not despair, indeed a New Nigeria is possible, and with your participation, a New Nigeria will be born at the election polls on the 25th of February this year. Here is how we will do it.

“First you must believe that we women have the numbers and the power to make this change. Secondly, you must enlist 5 of your friends, relatives and coworkers. Tell them what you know. Show them that a new Nigeria is possible and get a commitment from them to come out to vote for ObiDatti and the Labour party. Make sure they come out on election day. Stay until the votes are counted. Report any issues. Women, we have the numbers, we have the power to birth a new Nigeria. The time is now.” She added.