Chinelo Obogo

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has denied social media speculations that he purchased a N650 million mansion in Enugu.

Responding on his official twitter handle, Obi said that contrary to speculations, he has never had any house outside Anambra State and do not intend to acquire any.

“Contrary to the reports on social media, I didn’t buy any house in Enugu or elsewhere. I do not need a house outside Anambra for now and I am committed to living in my house in Onitsha. The houses I am interested in building now are hospitals and schools,” Obi said.

Obi had earlier granted Daily Sun an exclusive interview where he explained why he made a decision to own only one house in Onitsha, Anambra State. He said despite the fact that he was the custodian of all the land in the state while he was governor, he took the decision because he didn’t want to be accused of taking any property that belongs to the state.

“When I wanted land, I bought it from Mrs Asika on which I built my house; it’s there in GRA, Onitsha. I was the custodian of land in the state and I had the power to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of any government land in that same GRA. But when I needed to build, I told my wife that we should go and buy land because we didn’t want to be accused of taking land belonging to the government.”