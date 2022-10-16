By Chinelo Obogo

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has denied receiving a private jet donation for his campaign from former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Reacting to speculations that Gen. Danjuma donated a Challenger 605 Bombardier jet for his campaign, Obi said on his verified twitter handle that he has never received such an offer and that the reports are false.

“Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.