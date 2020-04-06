In a bid to safeguard the lives of his constituents against COVID-19, member representing Ideato North/Ideato South federal constituency and Chairman House Committee on Health Institutions, Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi, distributed thousands of safety kits, hand sanitizers, nose mask and hand gloves.

He also brought a team of medical experts who spoke on COVID-19, especially its prevention and management.

The event had traditional rulers of all the communities in Ideato nation and eward coordinators in attendance.

Dr. Obi said fter forfeiting his two months salary to the Federal Government to help in the fight against the deadly scourge, he deemed it necessary to bring the message home so that his constituents will know that coronavirus is real and has killed thousands of people the world over, and must be taken seriously.

He maintained that the sensitisation programme was pivotal to checkmate the spread of the virus and steps to take in case of possible outbreaks.

“I know that COVID-19 pandemic will not raise its ugly head in Ideato Nation but we must do the needful. That is the reason I involved these medical experts with World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) certifications on COVID-19. Our royal fathers, I am so happy that you are here to take this all important message to your different communities.Please make sure that the message and items are delivered appropriately.