From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State has donated one hundred million naira (N100m) to Bishop Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nsukka to help upgrade her School of Nursing and Midwifery to College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Obi announced the donation in Nsukka on Tuesday when he paid visit to the hospital

owned and managed by Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

He said that the donation will enable them carry out their plan to upgrade the hospital’s School of Nursing to College status, stressing that nurses and midwifes remain the foundation of primary healthcare in any country.

“Nurses and midwifes are very fundamental in our primary healthcare that is why if they succeed the health sector will succeed.

“If they are equipped and well trained infant and maternal mortality will be reduced to minimum.

“Investment on them and entire health sector is an investment on humanity,” he said.

The former governor said that his visit was because of phone call he got from administrator of the hospital Rev fr Chinedu Onah who solicited his help to enable the hospital upgrade its school of nursing and midwifery to college.

“The N100m I am giving today is to ensure that the Shanahan school of nursing and midwifery is upgraded to college of nursing and midwifery from now to 20223,” he said.

The People Democratic Party Vice-presidential candidate in 2019 general elections urged bishop Godfrey Onah the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese and other church leaders to continue to pray for Nigeria adding that things are not going well with the country.

“The church should continue to pray for the Nigeria especially now the country was facing economic and security challenges,” he said.

Speaking, Bishop Onah thanked Obi for the N100m donation and his kindness to Catholic Diocese of Nsukka from the time he was the governor of Anambra state, urging him to maintain his integrity, love and interest in humanity.

”Peter Obi is one of Nigeria former governor and politician who has integrity and passion for humanity.

“This is not the first time he is donating to the diocese and institutions under it.

“The coaster bus we are using today was donated by him when we visited him in his office as governor.

“I urge u to maintain you integrity and continue to invest in institute that saves lives, develops society and humanity,” he said.

Also speaking, Fr. Chinedu Onah, the Administrator of the hospital who thanked Obi for the visit and the N100m donation recalled how he call him on phone and seek his assistants in helping the hospital in its plan to upgrade the hospital’s School of Nursing and Midwifery to College of Nursing and Midwifery.

“It was just a phone call where I told the former governor that we needed about N75m to N100m to facilitate the planned upgrade of the School of Nursing and Midwifery to College of Nursing and Midwifery.

“Today he has surprised us with a visit and donation of N100m, I doff my cap in gratitude to you for being a gift to our institution in all senses and to humanity in general,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Mellitus Ossai, chairman Diocesan Hospitals’ Management Board who thanked Obi for the donation expressed joy that what the former governor has done will take the hospital to the next level.

He assured him that the money will be channeled to the purpose it was ment for and will be judiciously used.

“I assure you that the money will be used for the purpose of upgrading the school nursing and midwifery to college status and we will be prudent in spending the money.

“Silver and gold we have none to give you in return but we will continue to remember you in our prayers,” he said.