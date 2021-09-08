From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has donated N100 million to Bishop Shanahan Specialist Hospital Nsukka, to help upgrade its School of Nursing and Midwifery to College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Obi announced the donation, yesterday, when he paid a visit to the hospital owned and managed by the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka saying nurses and midwives remain the foundation of primary healthcare in any country.

“Nurses and midwives are very fundamental in our primary healthcare, that is why if they succeed the health sector will succeed, if they are equipped and well trained, infant and maternal mortality will be reduced to the minimum. Investment on them and entire health sector is an investment on humanity,” he said.

Obi said the intervention followed a call he received from the administrator of the hospital, Fr. Chinedu Onah, soliciting help to upgrade the school.

“The N100million I am giving today is to ensure that the Shanahan School of Nursing and Midwifery is upgraded to college of nursing and midwifery from now to 2023,” he said.

Obi who was vice presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic in 2019, urged Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Ona, and other church leaders to continue to pray for Nigeria given ongoing challenges.

“The church should continue to pray for the Nigeria, especially now that the country was facing economic and security challenges,” he said.

Bishop Onah thanked Obi for the donation and his kindness to the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka from the time he was governor of Anambra State, urging him to maintain his integrity, love and interest in humanity.

