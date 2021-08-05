Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has said investing in the progress and development of society is the best and most fulfilling way to mark his birthday.

Obi stated this when he took his 60th birthday celebration to Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi and made a donation of N2 million to them.

He said it will be unfair for him to be dining with expensive champagnes when people roam the streets hungry and the health sector not well equipped to cater for the medical needs of the people.

He said as part of his birthday celebrations, he intends to visit more hospitals and schools to help them function more effectively. He maintained that schools and hospitals are very critical to the development of any society and thus must always be prioritised.

Handing over the cheque of N2 million to the hospital management, through the Administrator, Emeka Ogonna Igwilo, Obi encouraged them to remain committed to their services to humanity. He urged them to make judicious use of the money by investing in the most critical areas that will benefit the hospital and society at large.

“This is my little birthday gift to you. It is a way of appreciating you for the good work you do here and encouraging you to do more. You are very important to our society and we will always support you to do more.” Obi said.

On behalf of the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion and Proprietor of the hospital, Ndubuisi Obi, Igwilo said they were very grateful for Obi’s birthday gift.

