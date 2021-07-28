Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has donated N5 million to Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled, Old and Tramps (RECDOT), Ozubulu, as part of the activities to mark his 60th birthday celebration.

He also equipped the computer laboratory of RECDOT Comprehensive Secondary School, Ozubulu.

Obi, who visited RECDOT Family and RECDOT Secondary School, said it was more fulfilling for him to celebrate his birthday with the downtrodden in the society. He said it would do neither him nor the society any good, if he lavished huge amount of money on exotic celebrations, when people were hungry on the streets.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I don’t do parties. How can I be drinking expensive champagnes in Abuja when millions of Nigerian youths are roaming the streets in hungry and unemployed? I would rather invest whatever money I have into making our society better by building schools, upgrading hospitals and lifting people out of poverty. That to me, is more rewarding and fulfilling,” Obi said.

Handing over the cheque of N5 million to RECDOT Centre and 10 laptop computers, two printers and a generator set to Recdot Comprehensive Secondary School, Obi encouraged their founder, Rosemary Odunukwe, to keep up her good works.

Addressing the students, Obi encouraged them to take their education seriously, for it remains a pathway to greatness. Obi reiterated that education remains the greatest contributor to national development and urged the students not to take it lightly.

In her words of appreciation, Odunukwe said Obi has always come to their aid and always contributed to their welfare. She prayed God to bless Obi always.

Obi, who celebrated the mass of thanksgiving to commemorate his birthday, on Sunday, at the Centre, was accompanied by Chinyere Stella Okunna and Patrick Obi.

