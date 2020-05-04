Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has made donations worth millions of naira in cash and items to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Presenting the relief materials to the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, Obi, represented by the Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Stella Okunna, said the donations were aimed at helping the hospital intensify their preparedness and determination to combat the pandemic.

Prof. Okunna said Obi was inspired to reach out to the hospital because he understood the strategic role they played in delivering good health to people in and outside Anambra State.

Member, Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Nnewi South Constituency II, Johnbosco Akaegbobi, described Obi as “a man who has the interest of the people at heart. Obi is truly a man who loves to give back to the society. He understands that these items are expensive and often out of financial reach of many, so he strives to provide them, not just in this hospital, but across the country”.

The items included 10 cartons of hand gloves (10,000 pieces), a carton of 2500 face masks, five cartons of sanitizers, 10 big cartons of paracetamol (24,000 pieces), an infrared thermometer and a cheque of N2.5 million.