Former Governor Peter Obi, in line with his commitment to caring for poor and indigent people in society, and his monthly charitable outreach, has released funds for the empowerment of 100 indigent women in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Obi made the announcement when he addressed a large crowd at Okunerere Adoration Ministry in Nsukka on March 1. He said that the 100 women to benefit from the empowerment programme would be chosen from the ministry.

He narrated that the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev Fr Paul Martin Obayi, had informed him that he doles out N10,000 each, to 30 women every year, to enable them start small businesses.

Obi then promised to support the women with N20,000 each and also to increase the number of beneficiaries to 100.

Addressing the large crowd of worshippers at the ministry, Obi said that his ultimate desire in life is to continue to be a blessing to the nation. He said that God has blessed him and he can only appreciate God by being a source of blessing to people he comes in contact with.