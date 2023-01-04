From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths have commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark and other prominent Nigerians for their endorsement of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) believed the personalities spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians by their endorsement.

A statement signed by the President General of the youth group, Goodluck Ibem, and its publicity secretary, Okey Nwaoru, noted that the prominent Nigerian leaders have the interest of the people at heart for taking such a decision.

According to the statement, “the endorsement of Peter Obi by these patriotic Nigerians clearly shows that they mean well for our nation’s progress and development which is why they step forward to throw their weight behind Peter Obi, a man who has what it takes to move the nation forward.

“Anyone who is against these men of good conscience is just telling Nigerians that they are comfortable with the fuel that is sold at N600 per litre, the exchange rate of N720 for $1, insecurity and killings by terrorists and other social vices that have taken over the entire nation.

“A blind man can see and feel the level of decadence in our society today and those who mean well for our nation know very well that it is Mr Peter Obi that has what it takes to pull the nation out of its present quagmire.

“We commend the boldness of Governor Samuel Ortom, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Chief Edwin Clark to say the minds of Nigerians who have no means of doing so. Nigerians are really proud to identify with them and are very happy with them over their desire for a better nation where we can call our own,” the statement read in part.

The group has also called out the spokesperson of the president, Garba Shehu, who kicked against the endorsement. “It is very unfortunate that the spokesman of the President, Garba Shehu, will be running his mouth against an elder statesman like Chief Obasanjo who spoke the minds of the majority of Nigerians,” the statement said.

“Garba Shehu has always been on the side that is anti-people and he is always happy when Nigerians are suffering in pain and hardship. Anyone who speaks against the injustice meted out to Nigerians is an enemy of Shehu.

“When Fulani Jihadists and terrorists descended on Benue people killing them on daily basis, Garba Shehu attacked Governor Samuel Ortom for speaking out against the killings of Benue people. He has always been on the unpopular side and we are not surprised over his attack on Chief Obasanjo who is widely respected Nationally and Internationally.

“Governor Ortom, Chief Obasanjo and Chief Clark are heroes of our democracy and we are very happy to identify with them for saying the truth.

“We, therefore, call our elder statesman Chief Obasanjo to ignore the ranting of Garba Shehu and concentrate on his Go-given duties of helping to make our nation great again,” the statement concludes.