From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as an ethnic barrier-breaker, quintessential Igbo audacious icon, game changer, soldier of morals and democracy archetype.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation also described the presidential hopeful as the popular sentiment of youth politics, philosopher and prudent resource manager.

In a message to celebrate Obi on his 61st birthday, he said his trajectory at every juncture was dotted with ingenuity and resourcefulness.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, recalled some of the positions Obi held in the past including being chairman of Next International Nigeria Limited, Chairman and Director of Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Limited, Guardian Express Bank Plc, Chairman, Future View Securities Limited; Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria Limited; Chairman, Chams Nigeria Limited; Chairman, Data Corp Limited; Chairman, Card Centre Limited and the youngest chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc., which he held until he was elected the governor of Anambra State.

“Obi remains that exceptional Nigerian politician who served as a state governor and left office with neither taint, tarnish nor blemish. While Obi was busy setting standards of good governance for posterity, some other myopic, timid and mundane governors were busy with unconscionable primitive acquisition of wealth to the detriment or impoverishment of the very masses that voted them into office. Quel domage”

The statement expressed the feelings of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndígbo, George Obiozor, as being highly elated that “the rejected stone has seamlessly become the corner stone that gravitates the Nigerian grassroots including men and women of timber and caliber.”

It quoted Obiozor as saying, “My brother, Okwute, be assured that in over one thousand years to come, July 19 will remain a day in history: a day a great African was born into Agulu community, Anambra State, Nigeria: a man who with a mere force of morals, uprightness, persuasions and goodwill was able to change the political narratives of the most populous and backward African country.

“On behalf of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed all sons and daughters of Igbo Land both at home and in the diaspora, we wish you many happy returns and the fulfilment of God’s purpose in your life.”