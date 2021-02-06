The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday, February 5, 2021, joined family, friends and well-wishers of Ex-Rangers Footballer, Late Peter Nwabueze Nwankwor, to bid him farewell as he was laid to rest in his country home at Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

It would be recalled that Nwankwor Peter Nwabueze popularly known as Bulldozer, died at the age of 76 after a protracted illness.

Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was sad to have lost a friend, whose football skills were always entertaining. Obi said Nwabueze was a foundation member of Rangers Football Club, where he passionately contributed to sports development.

Obi lamented the apparent neglect, in old age that befalls great men who sacrificed a lot to make society better, in their hay days. He said a man like Peter Nwabueze, who was Green Eagles captain, deserved to be well celebrated, even in death.

“I watched Maradona’s burial and was marvelled at the respect he was given even at death and the aura that decorated his funeral ceremonies. That showed how his country appreciates his contributions to their football development.

“Unfortunately, ours is a different story. Great men who have made huge impacts in society are often not well taken care of and appreciated in old age. No government official even attended Peter Nwabueze Nwankwor’s burial. It’s really sad, for a man who gave so much to the nation”, Obi lamented.

Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and strengthen the family he left behind.

In his words of appreciation, first son of the deceased, Nwabueze Nwankwor Jnr, appreciated all who came to share in their sorrows. He promised they will continue to live by the good legacies their father left behind.